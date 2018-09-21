Three-game series at Oakland Alameda Coliseum
Friday, 9:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Liam Hendriks (0-1, 5.30)
Saturday, 8:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 3.68) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (12-7, 3.38)
Sunday, 3:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-13, 3.78) vs. TBA
Twins update
Berrios is 3-7 with a 4.63 ERA in road games. Since pitching in the All-Star Game, he is 2-4 with a 4.13 ERA; his WHIP before the All-Star Game was 1.01 and in 10 games since it is 1.47. … The Twins are 28-50 on the road, the fifth-worst record in baseball. … They are 9-20 against AL West teams. … SS Jorge Polanco is hitting .357 (20-for-56) in his past 13 games. … 1B Joe Mauer has reached base 3,068 times, four short of Harmon Killebrew’s club record of 3,072. … Miguel Sano’s injury opened the door for Ehire Adrianza to start 12 of the past 14 games at third base, and he has career highs in games, at-bats, hits, doubles, homers, runs and RBI. … C Mitch Garver (concussion) and LF Eddie Rosario (quad) will miss the series.
Athletics update
The A’s lead Tampa Bay by six games for the second AL wild-card spot, thanks to a 58-25 record since June 15. Their magic number for clinching a playoff spot is five. … This is their ninth 90-victory season since 2000; only the Yankees (13), Red Sox (12) and Cardinals (10) have more. … DH Khris Davis leads the majors with 43 home runs and is second with 116 RBI. He has 128 homers over the past three seasons, most in the majors. … All-Star Blake Treinen leads MLB relievers in ERA (0.85) and has 37 saves, eighth best in A’s history. … The team’s relievers, including ex-Twins Hendriks and Fernando Rodney, have a club-record 40 victories.
Chris Miller
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.