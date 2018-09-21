Three-game series at Oakland Alameda Coliseum

Friday, 9:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Liam Hendriks (0-1, 5.30)

Saturday, 8:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 3.68) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (12-7, 3.38)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-13, 3.78) vs. TBA

Twins update

Berrios is 3-7 with a 4.63 ERA in road games. Since pitching in the All-Star Game, he is 2-4 with a 4.13 ERA; his WHIP before the All-Star Game was 1.01 and in 10 games since it is 1.47. … The Twins are 28-50 on the road, the fifth-worst record in baseball. … They are 9-20 against AL West teams. … SS Jorge Polanco is hitting .357 (20-for-56) in his past 13 games. … 1B Joe Mauer has reached base 3,068 times, four short of Harmon Killebrew’s club record of 3,072. … Miguel Sano’s injury opened the door for Ehire Adrianza to start 12 of the past 14 games at third base, and he has career highs in games, at-bats, hits, doubles, homers, runs and RBI. … C Mitch Garver (concussion) and LF Eddie Rosario (quad) will miss the series.

Athletics update

The A’s lead Tampa Bay by six games for the second AL wild-card spot, thanks to a 58-25 record since June 15. Their magic number for clinching a playoff spot is five. … This is their ninth 90-victory season since 2000; only the Yankees (13), Red Sox (12) and Cardinals (10) have more. … DH Khris Davis leads the majors with 43 home runs and is second with 116 RBI. He has 128 homers over the past three seasons, most in the majors. … All-Star Blake Treinen leads MLB relievers in ERA (0.85) and has 37 saves, eighth best in A’s history. … The team’s relievers, including ex-Twins Hendriks and Fernando Rodney, have a club-record 40 victories.

Chris Miller