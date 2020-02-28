7:30 p.m. Friday (BTN), 5 p.m. Saturday (FSN) • 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Two teams coming off tough series

Michigan at a glance: The Wolverines (15-14-3, 10-10-2-1 Big Ten) were swept 2-1 and 3-0 by Notre Dame last weekend at home. The Wolverines had won four consecutive games going into the series. F Jake Slaker (12 goals-14 assists) and F Will Lockwood (8-13) lead the team in scoring. G Strauss Mann, a sophomore, has a .934 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA. F Jack Becker, a junior who played at Mahtomedi, has seven goals and four assists. D Keaton Pehrson, who played at Lakeville North and is the son of former Gophers baseball player Mike Pehrson, has one goal and seven assists in 31 games.

Gophers at a glance: A sweep would give the Gophers (14-12-6, 9-7-6-4 Big Ten) at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. In early November in Ann Arbor, the Gophers and Wolverines played to a 1-1 tie — the Gophers earned the extra point by scoring in the 3X3 OT — before the Gophers won 3-1. F Sammy Walker leads the Gophers in scoring (11-17). Last weekend at Penn State, G Jack LaFontaine had a season-high 54 saves on Friday and 39 saves on Saturday.

Numbers: The Gophers are tied for 13th in the latest Pairwise Rankings, while Michigan is No. 20.

Joel rippel