5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena

BTN both nights; 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Gophers try to get back on track

Preview: First-year coach Bob Motzko will take his first trip to Happy Valley when the Gophers (11-12-4, 8-7-3-0 Big Ten) take on No. 18 Penn State (14-10-2, 6-9-1-1 Big Ten). The Gophers are second in the conference with 27 points, eight points off leader Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are last of seven teams with 20 points but are also four points behind Minnesota.

Players to watch: Penn State sophomore forward Evan Barratt ranks second in the nation, averaging 1.52 goals per game. With 15 goals and 20 assists, he leads an elite offense which tops the country with 118 goals, averaging 4.54 per game.

Pitlick picks up honor: Gophers junior Rem Pitlick earned the Big Ten’s first star after notching two goals and three assists in last weekend’s split against Michigan. He has a team-high and career-high 17 goals and 33 points this season and is tied for sixth in the country for goals. He’s had multi-point performances in four-consecutive games, goals in six-consecutive games and points in nine-consecutive games.

MEGAN RYAN