7 p.m. Friday (BTN) and Saturday (no TV) Value City Arena • 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Seeking turnaround against top-10 teams

Gophers at a glance: For the fifth time in the past seven series, the Gophers (5-8-3, 2-3-3-2 Big Ten) will face a team ranked in the top 10 of the U.S. College Hockey Online poll. Ohio State is ranked No. 7, and Minnesota is 0-7-1 vs. top-10 teams. … Linemates Sampo Ranta (six goals, four assists, 10 points) and Brannon McManus (4-6-10) lead the Gophers in scoring. After collecting seven points in the season’s first five games, sophomore forward Sammy Walker has been held to one goal in Big Ten play and one assist last weekend against North Dakota.

Buckeyes at a glance: Ohio State (9-4-1, 5-3) has reeled off a three-game winning streak, capped by a home sweep of Michigan State, after dropping three in a row on the road. You’ll see plenty of defense from the Buckeyes, who give up an average of 1.93 goals per game (seventh best nationally) and rely on junior goalie Tommy Nappier (1.97 goals-against average, .931 save percentage). Sophomore Gustaf Westlund (8-6-14) and senior Tanner Laczynski (5-9-14) lead an offense that’s averaging 2.86 goals per game and is converting on 25% of its power plays (eighth nationally).

Note: Saturday’s game is the only Gophers contest this season that won’t be televised. It will be streamed on BTN-Plus.

RANDY JOHNSON