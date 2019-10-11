8:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. TV: FSN-Plus on Friday, none Saturday. Radio: 1130-AM, 103.5-FM both nights

Gophers at a glance: Coach Bob Motzko begins his second year behind Minnesota’s bench with the challenge of breaking in 12 newcomers, including 11 freshmen. Gone are such stalwarts as All-America forward Rem Pitlick (21 goals, 24 assists last season), assists leader Tyler Sheehy (29, along with 12 goals) and starting goalie Mat Robson (14-12-4, 2.78 GAA, .921 save pct.). That means players such as sophomore forward Sammy Walker (10-16-26), junior forward Brannon McManus (14-12-26) and sophomore forward Blake McLaughlin (5-15-20) will be called upon for offense. In goal, the Gopher have three newcomers — junior transfer Jack LaFontaine and freshmen Jared Moe and Justen Close. Each played a period in the 2-2 exhibition tie against Mount Royal on Sunday, and Motzko took all three to Colorado Springs. He hasn’t announced who will start.

Tigers at a glance: Coming off a season in which Colorado College went 17-20-4 and reached the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, coach Mike Haviland has some big holes to fill because of early departures. Goalie Alex Leclerc (17-19-4, 2.70, .914) left to sign a pro contract, while center Westin Michaud, the team’s second-leading scorer (13-17-30) joined North Dakota as a graduate transfer. The Tigers welcome the return to health of senior forward Nick Halloran, who had 19 goals and 26 assists in 2017-18 and earned second-team All-America honors. Ryan Ruck, a grad transfer from Northeastern, is battling for the starting job in goal.

Randy Johnson