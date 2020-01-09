The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission on Thursday approved a 5-year cap on felony probation lengths, a move advocates say will limit the disparate nature of punishment in the state by providing more consistency in sentencing.

The 8-3 vote passed a measure that would, in most circumstances, limit felony probation terms for all felons, except for individuals convicted of homicides or sex offenses. Unless the Legislature overrules their decision, new guidelines automatically take effect Aug. 1.

"We are proposing a big change for Minnesota, but it's not a big change nationally," said Commission Chair Kelly Lyn Mitchell. "We are very much behind the curve of what modern probation should be."

However, the guidelines are not retroactive, meaning that an estimated 50,000 Minnesotans currently serving felony probation sentences could not benefit from shortened terms.

Legislation to limit probation sentences in Minnesota — which has one of the nation's largest rates of post-release supervision — has long been a top priority among Democratic lawmakers but failed to pass during the 11th-hour budget negotiations last session.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has long been an outspoken critic of the state's long probation terms, which can span decades.

Last month, the commission held a public hearing on his proposal, which drew dozens of passionate speakers largely in favor of the reform.

Policy experts at the Robina Institute of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice at the University of Minnesota testified that felons are most likely to reoffend in the first few years — and very few commit new crimes after five years under supervision.

But Schnell's proposal faced resistance from several fellow commissioners, including former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Christopher Dietzen and Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Larkin, who don't want to rush into such a sweeping change in state sentencing law.

Other detractors questioned whether the commission had the authority to vote on hard probation caps, rather than presumptive sentence guidelines that allow judges more discretion based on the respective crimes.

In an effort to assauge those concerns, the original proposal was amended ahead of Thursday's meeting to include the ability for judges to depart from the 5-year probation terms in special circumstances when public safety warrants it. Criminal vehicular homicide was also added to the exempted list of crimes that would fall outside the bounds of the 5-year cap.

Those changes didn't appear to satisfy several commissioners, who lamented that failure to hammer out specific provisions could lead to a mess down the road.

"I feel rushed on this," Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said ahead of the vote. "I suggest we spend a little more time on this to get it right."

Last minute tweaks to verbage helped Orput change his mind. He ultimately voted to adopt the guidelines. A fnal roll call prompted a round of applause from those gathered in the St. Paul committee room.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.