New Perspective Senior Living, which operates 24 senior living complexes in Minnesota and elsewhere, has opened a 30,000 square-foot headquarters and staff resource center in Minnetonka.

The 21-year-old company said the refurbished rental building includes a 100-seat training center, conference rooms, video production center and a fitness facility to accommodate a growing central-office staff of 50 employees and others.

New Perspectives said it plans to grow from 24 complexes in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois, serving 2,500 people, to 10,000 seniors served by 2025.

“Our new Resource Center is a collaborative space designed to address the expansion of our team and provide for technologies that will enable us to better support our communities and the seniors they serve,” New Perspective President Ryan Novaczyk said in a prepared statement.

The space celebrates individuals who have made exceptional accomplishments after the age of 70. It also includes the Betty Berkeley Training Center named for the mother-in-law of New Perspective Founder Todd Novacyzk. He and his family took care of Betty Berkeley as she struggled to maintain her independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer’s disease.

That experience led Todd and Sherry Novacyzk to launch the company.