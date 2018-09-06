Seneca Foods Corp. is closing its vegetable canning facility in Rochester with the first round of layoffs expected in early November.

The Marion, N.Y.-based food processor submitted a WARN letter to the State of Minnesota last week, notifying the employment and economic development agency that all 65 full-time plant and warehouse employees, as well as 300 summer seasonal workers, will be permanently laid off.

The Rochester Post-Bulletin reported on the impending closure earlier this summer. Consumers are eating less canned vegetables, like the corn and peas packed at the Rochester facility, Seneca’s chief financial officer Tim Benjamin told the newspaper in June. Seneca will move the workload currently performed at its Rochester plant to its other facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company’s freezer distribution center in Rochester will remain open, according to the WARN letter. Benjamin said in June about 180 employees are “connected to” the freezer warehouse in Rochester.

Seneca’s Rochester plant is its largest in Minnesota and processes the greatest variety of vegetable products. The company also cans corn and peas in Blue Earth, Glencoe and Montgomery — plants Seneca acquired from Green Giant, then owned by Pillsbury, in 1994.

The closure ends nearly 90 years of canning history in Rochester beginning with Reid-Murdoch and Co. in 1929, the Post-Bullentin reported. Most of the products processed there today are sold under the Libby brand or private store brands for various retailers.