Minnesota senators who have a long commute to St. Paul are getting an increase in their lodging reimbursement, making them eligible for up to $2,000 a month.

Senators who live more than 50 miles from the Capitol could previously request a maximum of $1,800 a month to cover housing costs. The Senate Rules and Administration Committee decided Wednesday to increase that.

Secretary of the Senate Cal Ludeman said the panel consulted Twin Cities property managers and found rental costs had increased about 10% over the past three years.

There are 28 senators who live more than 50 miles from the Capitol, Ludeman said, though he added that one of them returns home nightly. Even if all eligible senators asked for the maximum amount, the Senate would still be well within its budget, he said.

“I’m certainly supportive of up to $2,000 a month for senators if they so choose,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said at the committee meeting. He noted they had talked about that amount three years ago but opted not to make the change until now.

In the House, representatives can get up to $1,800 a month. The money for lodging does not just cover rent. Lawmakers can also use the allowance for expenses such as furniture rental, internet, utilities, renters insurance and parking, according to a House Rules Committee resolution.