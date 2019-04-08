Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $5.2 million in the first seven weeks of her presidential campaign, slightly exceeding the fundraising total announced Sunday by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Her average online contribution was $40, and 85 percent of donors gave less than $100, Klobuchar’s campaign announced Monday.

Fundraising success is an early measure of presidential candidates’ viability, and the number of individual donors is a test of grassroots support.

Klobuchar connected with “almost 100,000 new supporters online,” according to her first-quarter report to the Federal Election Commission.

Klobuchar said at an April 1 forum that she has defeated candidates with “a lot more money than me and a lot more connections than me. And I did it because I have grit.”

Campaign officials estimated in February that she would need about $25 million to get through Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses and into New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary election.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced Sunday that his campaign had raised more than $5 million. That put him in the lower tier among candidates who have shared fundraising details.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tops the list with $18.2 million, followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris’ $12 million and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s $9.4 million.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has raised $7 million and entrepreneur Andrew Yang collected $1.7 million. The rest of the candidates have yet to release their first-quarter totals.

National polls and those in early-voting states have found single-digit support for Klobuchar. Low poll ratings can affect candidates’ ability to raise adequate funds.

In 2016, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s Republican presidential campaign lasted just 71 days. He raised $8.5 million in total. In 2012, Minnesota’s Tim Pawlenty survived as a GOP candidate for just 84 days. He raised $5.1 million.

But first-quarter numbers don’t always foretell a campaign’s future. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz led the Republican presidential fundraising race after the first quarter of 2015. Donald Trump didn’t even enter the race until that June.

Klobuchar, who is not accepting donations from federal lobbyists or corporate political action committees, raised more than $1 million in the first 48 hours after launching her campaign in February. More than 95 percent was from people who gave less than $100.

Sanders also outpaced the rest of the field in quick contributions, accumulating $6 million the day after his campaign became official.