An effort to put Minnesota in compliance with federal driver’s license standards — known as Real ID — has stalled out in the state Senate.

All DFL members of the Senate, along with five Republicans, voted against the Real ID bill on Monday. The 29-38 vote followed a debate in which lawmakers from both sides of the aisle accused the other party of playing politics with a proposal that has pressing, practical implications for many Minnesotans.

Lawmakers are facing a January 2018 deadline on a federal law that requires people going through airport security or visiting military facilities to show an ID that meets upgraded federal security standards. Other states have already acted to enhance their state driver’s licensing system, but Minnesota has not. Without a similar change here, Minnesotans will need to use a passport or a special enhanced driver’s license for those purposes.

The House passed a Real ID bill in late February, but the bill authored by Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake faced a bigger hurdle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a one-seat majority. A Move to pass a Real ID law in 2016 failed amid a debate over issuing driver’s licenses to people who are in the country illegally, and that topic emerged again before and during the Senate debate.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton urged lawmakers from his party to ensure that a Real ID bill would allow the state to issue those licenses — something not provided under the bills that went to the House in Senate. Pratt urged his colleagues to vote for the bill, saying that many Minnesotans were most concerned about staying in line with federal requirements, rather than about other issues.

“I believe we need to be perfectly clear: let’s take the politics out of this,” he said. “Let’s get millions of Minnesotans an ID they need to travel and enter military facilities.”

But DFLers, including Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, disagreed. Franzen said she supported bringing the state in line with the Real ID law, but not if it specifically would exclude some people living in Minnesota.

“This bill was supposed to be about compliance,” she said. “It became a bill about restricting individuals in our state.”

A handful of Republicans concerned about privacy issues also voted against the bill. Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, warned that Minnesotans could be putting their personal data at risk if they agree to have their information shared across a much larger network.

“I think this is giving way too much power to the federal government and I would suggest we hold onto the power we have as delegated by our national Constitution,” he said.