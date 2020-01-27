Nearly eight years after voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to require a photo ID to vote, Republicans in control of the Minnesota Senate are renewing a push for the law in the upcoming legislative session.

The constitutional amendment failed in 2012 with 51% of Minnesotans opposed, but in a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he didn't think it was "clear in people's minds what actually we were trying to do" back then.

"We are going to push hard this year to say, if you're voting you have to have an ID to vote," said Gazelka, of Nisswa. "I think it matters. I think with all the things that have been happening around us, people want to know that the elections are secure, and we're standing up and saying this is something we're going to do."

Republican have said stricter voter ID requirements will help ensure better election integrity, preventing people from voting fraudulently. Critics have said the measure is really designed as a way to discourage people from voting.

The proposal is already facing tough resistance from DFLers, who are in control of the state House and governor's office.

DFL Rep. John Lesch, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, responded to Gazelka's message, hearkening back to the 2012 election, when Democrats swept control of the Legislature an defeated another constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage.

"Are you going to outlaw same-sex marriage too? 2012 called. They want their issues back," Lesch said.

Republicans are switching up their approach this time, pushing photo ID as a change in state law instead of as an amendment to the Constitution. But DFL opposition in the House signals that the measure is facing tough odds of final passage.

Republicans have shied away from debating photo ID since 2012, but they've clashed with Democrats on other election issues, including the release of $6.6 million in federal election security funding last session to secure state election systems. Minnesota was the last state in the nation to unlock those funds last year, and the federal government recently approved another round of funding, meaning it will be back up for debate this session.

The 2020 Legislature convenes on Feb. 11.

Twitter: @bbierschbach