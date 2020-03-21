Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, so expect a couple of months of speculation about Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as a possible running mate.

At his debate on March 15 with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden pledged to pick a woman as his vice presidential candidate.

The next day, the Washington Post put Klobuchar second on a list of likely prospects behind California Sen. Kamala Harris. That echoes speculation by pundits and insiders who cite Klobuchar’s swift endorsement of Biden after she dropped out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday.

She did so, according to the latest campaign finance reports, with about $5.2 million left in her campaign coffers. In all, she raised and spent close to $50 million to run for president.

What would she bring? Her message of Midwestern electability (Minnesota is now considered a battleground state) and centrist views that echo Biden’s.

Her biggest obstacle? Many Democrats want Biden to nominate a woman of color.

Biden’s decision is likely still several months off, and for now the coronavirus pandemic has mostly pushed the presidential race out of the headlines.

For her part, Klobuchar has downplayed the veep chatter, saying she doesn’t engage in “hypotheticals.”