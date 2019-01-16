Sen. Amy Klobuchar is dropping plenty of hints that she’s inching toward a presidential run, but the Minnesota Democrat disavowed a fake campaign logo that made the rounds Tuesday on Twitter.

A tweet posted by someone named Max Marshall included an image of mountains on a pyramid-shaped logo with a blue background and a swath of green in the foreground. One version included the slogan “courage for our country.”

The tweet said the mock-ups had been left on a table at a Washington, D.C., coffee shop. By Tuesday evening, it had collected 1,300 “likes.”

“It was not commissioned by our team,” said Justin Buoen, a Klobuchar senior adviser. The senator later tweeted, “I love mountains but we mostly have lakes and a few hills in Minnesota.”

Klobuchar began her day on MSNBC previewing her questions for William Barr, President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee. He testified before the Judiciary Committee, on which she serves.

“Big news today,” Klobuchar told MSNBC. “My family is on board, including my in-laws, showing some momentum.” She noted that she carried every congressional district in the state, including some that Trump won “handily” in 2016. “It is important to have someone who has some heartland sensibility,” she said.

The Minnesota Republican Party criticized Klobuchar’s comments, noting that she promised to serve a full term if she was re-elected. It cited the senator’s reply when she was asked in a debate last August if she’d complete her six-year term: “Of course I will. I think my track record shows that. I love working in the Senate. I love representing Minnesota.”

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced formation of a presidential exploratory committee Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Two other Democrats — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii — have said they’re running. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is likely to get in the race soon.

“We hear Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota may speed up her plans because of all the coming action,” digital news site Axios reported Tuesday.