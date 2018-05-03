Semo, the oldest known male bottlenose dolphin in the United States and a longtime star attraction at the Minnesota Zoo, has died at a theme park northeast of San Francisco.

Semo died Tuesday at age 54 at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif., of apparent natural causes.

Semo came to the Vallejo park in 2012 from the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, where he took up residence in June 1991 and became the father of other zoo offspring. Before that, Semo lived at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The Minnesota Zoo had to move Semo in the fall of 2012 for major repairs to Discovery Bay building caused by saltwater damage. The exhibit reopened with other types of sea creatures because other dolphins in captivity were not available and the capture of dolphins in the wild was brought to a halt.

Nellie, the world’s oldest captive dolphin, died at 61 in Florida’s Marineland park in 2014. The average dolphin life span is 25 years in captivity and 12 years or more in the wild.

A second dolphin with Semo in the Minnesota Zoo at the time, on loan from the Chicago Zoological Society, was moved to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.