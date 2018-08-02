A semitrailer truck slipped off its jack and fatally crushed a man working on the big rig outside his central Minnesota home, authorities said Thursday.

Family members discovered Joseph E. Pauly, 54, pinned under the semi about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 15300 block of Kramer Road in Luxemburg Township, roughly 3 miles northwest of Watkins, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and found Pauly deceased, the Sheriff's Office added.

Pauly was doing repairs on the truck and had a jack on an axle hoisting the semi, which had one wheel removed, the Sheriff's Office said.