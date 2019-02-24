A teenage passenger was killed in a collision over the weekend near Red Wing involving her family’s SUV and a semitrailer truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 61 about 2 miles south of Red Wing, according to the State Patrol.

Karina R. Gonzalez-Baltazar, 17, of nearby Lake City, died in the wreck, the patrol said. Suffering noncritical injuries were the SUV’s driver, 35-year-old Fidelina E. Gonzalez, 12-year-old Beverly L. Gonzalez, and 11-year-old Junior L. Gonzalez.

The semi, heading south on Hwy. 61, hit the SUV as the smaller vehicle was turning from E. 7th Street, the patrol said.

The big rig’s driver, Andrew E. Mullenbach, 41, of Lake City, escaped injury.