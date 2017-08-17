All lanes on Interstate Hwy. 494 in the Twin Cities west metro were closed during afternoon rush hour after a semitrailer truck caught on fire after a rollover at Hwy 169, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The state patrol reported that there were minor injuries.
Traffic is being diverted to Hwys. 169 and 100.
Come back for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Cellphone clerk wounds robber after exchange of gunfire
Authorities say one of two suspects who attempted to rob a cellphone store in Minnesota was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a clerk.
Minneapolis
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in north Minneapolis
A 34-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in north Minneapolis early Thursday, authorities said.The woman was peddling north on 2nd Street N. when…
Local
Ex-Plover doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting patients
A former Wisconsin doctor convicted of sexually assaulting multiple patients at a clinic in Plover has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.
National
The Latest: At least 1 Wisconsin Democrat backs Foxconn
The Latest on the Wisconsin state Assembly debate of the $3 billion Foxconn bill (all times local):
Local
Charges: Apple Valley woman attempts robbery, then reports it to police
50-year-old Apple Valley woman in custody