Seimone Augustus’ return could be imminent.

Augustus, the Lynx star, took part in the team’s practice Monday in Atlanta and was listed as probable on the team’s injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dream at State Farm Arena.

Augustus has yet to play this year. She took part in the team’s training camp and appeared in both preseason games. But right knee soreness sidelined her and eventually required an arthroscopic procedure May 30.

She ramped up her basketball activities last week, taking part in practice for the first time Wednesday.

Augustus’ return would give coach Cheryl Reeve a much-needed scorer, a player who can make her own shot. But how Reeve will use Augustus remains to be seen. After practice last week Reeve said she doesn’t expect Augustus will be able to play big minutes right away.

