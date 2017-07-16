The who’s-who of A-listers (and B- and C-listers, too) descended on St. Paul Sunday night for one of the Twin Cities’ biggest fundraising events of the year. Politicians, Hollywood actors, musicians and professional athletes walked the red carpet at the St. Paul RiverCentre for the So the World May Hear Awards Gala benefiting the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
The event raises money to help give hearing aids to people in underdeveloped countries. Every year, the Eden Prairie company donates more than 100,000 hearing aids.
Since the inception of the gala in 2000, Starkey Hearing Foundation has raised millions of dollars and honored many notable humanitarians, including former President George W. Bush, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Sir Richard Branson and actress/philanthropist Jennifer Garner.
Aimee Blanchette
