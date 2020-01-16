'Future Future'

Twenty-seven artists are on the roll call of the big 2020 kickoff show at artist-run Hair and Nails Gallery in south Minneapolis. Half are locally based, others have Minnesota roots and several are international. Irish-born Sarah Dwyer contributes "Caherdaniel Hoar Frost," a bright yellow abstract and psychological "memory painting." Palestinian-American artist Lamia Abukhadra, who is currently based in Beirut but is from the Twin Cities, is also a part of the show. The gallery scored work from MacArthur "genius" Nicole Eisenman, a figurative painter. Hair and Nails is located across from the arts project space/market the Future — meaning the future is threefold. (Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat. Regular hours 3-6 Thu.-Fri., 1-6 Sat.-Sun. 2222½ E. 35th St., Mpls. Free. 612-229-0585 or hairandnailsart.com)

Alicia Eler