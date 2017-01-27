Minnesota's Coen brothers are back in the Super Bowl ad game after 15 years.

Their new ad, revealed Friday by Mercedes-Benz USA, stars "Easy Rider" star and baby boomer icon Peter Fonda, who has upgraded his wheels to a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster sports car -- leaving the inhabitants of a gritty biker bar speechless. Fonda drives off to the tune of Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."

It's the first Super Bowl ad for Joel and Ethan Coen since a 2002 spot they directed for H&R Block.

The Coens are old hands in the advertising world, dating back to ads they did for Honda's Odyssey minivan in the 1990s. More memorable was this 2002 ad they did for the Gap with Dennis Hopper and Christina Ricci:

This year's Mercedes ad, called "Easy Driver," was produced by the ad agencies Antoni of Germany and Merkley + Partners of New York. It's scheduled to air in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.