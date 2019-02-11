 

Grammy night was another big one for Jeremy Messersmith.

No, the Minneapolis singer/songwriter didn’t win any awards in Los Angeles, but he did once again win the hearts and likes of the Twin Cities twittersphere as he offered his annual 3½-hour installment of Drunk Tweeting the Grammys (sampled below). Just before he got down to the serious business of fawning over Dolly Parton and making fun of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday night, though, he also posted one of his most whimsical songs and music videos to date.

“They say to write what you know, so I wrote a tune about making love to yourself,” Messersmith announced via Twitter. “And here’s a little film I made with my bud @HarMarSuperstar.”

The song – actually timed to Valentine’s Day, not the Grammys -- is titled “Sweep Me Off My Feet,” and it's an all-acoustic ditty with a meaningful love-thyself message sandwiched between some rather laughable, innuendo-filled lines. Adding to the humor, the video indeed stars fellow Minneapolitan musician Sean “Har Mar” Tillmann as a man out on a date by himself.

Messersmith’s fellow folk-pop tunesmith John Mark Nelson handled production duties on the song, while Messersmith directed the video himself. Here’s a more serious note he sent out with a clip, followed by some of Messersmith's social mediaization below:

“Amidst the hype and commerce of Valentine’s Day, it’s easy to forget the most important thing: that we are the lenses through which we see the world, and we can only love others as much as we love ourselves. Instead of fretting over dinner reservations or being alone this Valentine’s Day, maybe take a moment and say 'Hey me, I think you’re pretty great. Let’s hang out. Just the one of us.’”

