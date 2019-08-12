The Twins broke their team record for home runs in a season Friday, reaching 226 in only 116 games. That record now stands at 228 after they hit two more Saturday. The old record of 225 was held by the 1963 Twins. Next up is the 2018 Yankees’ big-league mark of 267; the Twins are on pace for 313. Here’s a look at where the Bomba Squad have hit their homers in 2019: Spray charts and statistics current as of Aug. 11, 2019.

Select a Twins player to see their home runs this season All Twins Homeruns Nelson Cruz, DH Max Kepler, RF Eddie Rosario, LF Mitch Garver, C Miguel Sano, 3B C.J. Cron, 1B Jorge Polanco, SS Jonathan Schoop, 2B Marwin Gonzalez, IF-OF Jason Castro, C Byron Buxton, OF Ehire Adrianza, IF Willians Astudillo, C-IF Luis Arraez, IF Jake Cave, OF

Nelson Cruz On pace for: 44

Longest home run: 473 feet The injured Cruz is the first Twins player to have two three-homer games in a season and the first player 39 or older in major league history to accomplish the feat.

Max Kepler On pace for: 44

Longest home run: 438 feet He has hit 29 of his home runs while batting in the leadoff spot, which leads the major leagues. Harmon Killebrew is only Twin to reach 30 HRs in a season more quickly.

Eddie Rosario On pace for: 34

Longest home run: 421 feet Rosario led the Twins last season with 24 home runs (they hit 166 as a team). A notorious bad-ball hitter, he swings at 45% of pitches outside the strike zone.

Mitch Garver On pace for: 29

Longest home run: 426 feet Garver has the second-most home runs among big-league catchers and is the third Twins catcher, after Earl Battey and Joe Mauer, with 20 or more in a season.

Miguel Sano On pace for: 27

Longest home run: 457 feet Sano is the fastest player in Twins history to reach 100 homers (432 games). He missed the first month of the season (foot laceration) and has played only 66 games.

C.J. Cron On pace for: 26

Longest home run: 453 feet Two stints on the injured list (sore thumb) might keep Cron, in his first season with the Twins, from breaking his career high of 30, set last season with Tampa Bay.

Jorge Polanco On pace for: 23

Longest home run: 425 feet The All-Star starter is in the top 10 in the AL in hits, doubles, triples and total bases. He already has the fourth-highest WAR in a season for a Twins shortstop.

Jonathan Schoop On pace for: 22

Longest home run: 467 feet Schoop, who hit 32 home runs in 2017 with Baltimore, has the third-most home runs in the AL among second basemen, but he has hit only two since the All-Star break.

Marwin Gonzalez On pace for: 18

Longest home run: 437 feet Another free-agent signee, Gonzalez is baseball’s most versatile player, with 48 games in the outfield, 39 at third, 15 at first, two at second and one at shortstop.

Jason Castro On pace for: 16

Longest home run: 443 feet Castro missed most of 2018 because of knee surgery, allowing Garver to receive more playing time. Castro has hit double-digit homers six of the past seven seasons.

Byron Buxton On pace for: 14

Longest home run: 454 feet An oddity: Buxton, currently on the injured list, has the Twins’ only grand slam this season, coming May 18 at Seattle. Might be baseball’s best defensive outfielder.

Ehire Adrianza On pace for: 6

Longest home run: 414 feet A switch hitter like Gonzalez and Polanco, Adrianza hasn’t homered since May 25. Had a memorable shot off Houston’s Justin Verlander in a 1-0 victory on April 29.

Willians Astudillo On pace for: 4

Longest home run: 420 feet Sidelined because of an injury, Astudillo might be out until September. In 239 major league plate appearances he has only four walks and eight strikeouts.

Luis Arraez On pace for: 3

Longest home run: 392 feet Called up in the middle of May, he’s leading the team in hitting (.348) and reached 50 hits in 42 games, second fastest in Twins history (Kirby Puckett did it in 36).

Jake Cave On pace for: 3

Longest home run: 437 feet Up-and-down from Rochester for most of the season, Cave has played all three outfield positions, but has the lowest batting average (.222) on the team.