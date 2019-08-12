Bombas away: See how the Twins broke team home run record
August 12, 2019 — 6:31am
The Twins broke their team record for home runs in a season Friday, reaching 226 in only 116 games. That record now stands at 228 after they hit two more Saturday. The old record of 225 was held by the 1963 Twins. Next up is the 2018 Yankees’ big-league mark of 267; the Twins are on pace for 313.
Here’s a look at where the Bomba Squad have hit their homers in 2019:
Spray charts and statistics current as of Aug. 11, 2019.
Select a Twins player to see their home runs this season
Nelson Cruz
On pace for: 44
Longest home run: 473 feet
The injured Cruz is the first Twins player to have two three-homer games in a season and the first player 39 or older in major league history to accomplish the feat.
Max Kepler
On pace for: 44
Longest home run: 438 feet
He has hit 29 of his home runs while batting in the leadoff spot, which leads the major leagues. Harmon Killebrew is only Twin to reach 30 HRs in a season more quickly.
Eddie Rosario
On pace for: 34
Longest home run: 421 feet
Rosario led the Twins last season with 24 home runs (they hit 166 as a team). A notorious bad-ball hitter, he swings at 45% of pitches outside the strike zone.
Mitch Garver
On pace for: 29
Longest home run: 426 feet
Garver has the second-most home runs among big-league catchers and is the third Twins catcher, after Earl Battey and Joe Mauer, with 20 or more in a season.
Miguel Sano
On pace for: 27
Longest home run: 457 feet
Sano is the fastest player in Twins history to reach 100 homers (432 games). He missed the first month of the season (foot laceration) and has played only 66 games.
C.J. Cron
On pace for: 26
Longest home run: 453 feet
Two stints on the injured list (sore thumb) might keep Cron, in his first season with the Twins, from breaking his career high of 30, set last season with Tampa Bay.
Jorge Polanco
On pace for: 23
Longest home run: 425 feet
The All-Star starter is in the top 10 in the AL in hits, doubles, triples and total bases. He already has the fourth-highest WAR in a season for a Twins shortstop.
Jonathan Schoop
On pace for: 22
Longest home run: 467 feet
Schoop, who hit 32 home runs in 2017 with Baltimore, has the third-most home runs in the AL among second basemen, but he has hit only two since the All-Star break.
Marwin Gonzalez
On pace for: 18
Longest home run: 437 feet
Another free-agent signee, Gonzalez is baseball’s most versatile player, with 48 games in the outfield, 39 at third, 15 at first, two at second and one at shortstop.
Jason Castro
On pace for: 16
Longest home run: 443 feet
Castro missed most of 2018 because of knee surgery, allowing Garver to receive more playing time. Castro has hit double-digit homers six of the past seven seasons.
Byron Buxton
On pace for: 14
Longest home run: 454 feet
An oddity: Buxton, currently on the injured list, has the Twins’ only grand slam this season, coming May 18 at Seattle. Might be baseball’s best defensive outfielder.
Ehire Adrianza
On pace for: 6
Longest home run: 414 feet
A switch hitter like Gonzalez and Polanco, Adrianza hasn’t homered since May 25. Had a memorable shot off Houston’s Justin Verlander in a 1-0 victory on April 29.
Willians Astudillo
On pace for: 4
Longest home run: 420 feet
Sidelined because of an injury, Astudillo might be out until September. In 239 major league plate appearances he has only four walks and eight strikeouts.
Luis Arraez
On pace for: 3
Longest home run: 392 feet
Called up in the middle of May, he’s leading the team in hitting (.348) and reached 50 hits in 42 games, second fastest in Twins history (Kirby Puckett did it in 36).
Jake Cave
On pace for: 3
Longest home run: 437 feet
Up-and-down from Rochester for most of the season, Cave has played all three outfield positions, but has the lowest batting average (.222) on the team.
Note: Spray charts and statistics obtained from baseballsavant.mlb.com. The field shown in the spray charts is modeled after Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. Due to the variation in fence distances at each ballpark, some dots may render inside the field of play.
MLB Statcast collects spray chart data by hand, and occasionally a home run goes uncharted. Five of the Twins home runs are unaccounted for, according to Statcast data. The Star Tribune used videos of these home runs as well as Statcast data to estimate landing points for the unplotted home runs.