Watch out, Snoop Dogg — the feds have their eye on you.

A representative for the U.S. Secret Service told TheWrap on Tuesday that the agency, which is responsible for the safety of President Trump, is “aware of” the video “Lavender,” which features Snoop Dogg shooting a clown-faced Trump stand-in with a toy gun.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

It is unclear whether the agency is investigating or planning to investigate the video, as the Secret Service spokesman said that the agency had no further public comment on the matter at this time.

In the video, directors Jesse Wellens and James DeFina depict an America where everyone’s a clown, including president “Ronald Klump.”

After Klump holds a press conference to announce the deportation of all dogs, Snoop chains up the Clown-in-Chief and shoots him with a toy gun.

Since the video was released, it has drawn criticism from U.S. senator and hip-hop fan Marco Rubio, who said that the rapper should be “very careful” about such depictions.

“Snoop shouldn’t have done that … You know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something that you should be very careful about,” Rubio told TMZ.

The senator continued, “I think people can disagree … [but] you’ve got to be very careful about that kind of thing, because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem. So I’m not sure what Snoop was thinking, he should think about that a little bit.”

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, also registered his displeasure with the “Lavender” video, telling TMZ, “”It’s totally disgraceful, Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president.”

“I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that. I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value to having somebody dressed up as Trump and firing a weapon at him,” Cohen continued. “In all fairness, it’s not funny. It’s not artistic. If you have a protest, that’s fine. Make your point.”