Police on Friday continued their investigation into an overnight shooting on a suddenly troubled block in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood, where a week before a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot.

In the most recent shooting, police say a 21-year-old man was at a house party near the corner of N. 31st and Colfax avenues when gunfire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday, police said. The man, who was shot in the shoulder, told police that he ran away when the shooting started and was later driven to a nearby hospital by his girlfriend, but couldn’t provide a description of the shooter, according to police.

No arrests had been announced as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting followed a homicide, six days earlier and a block away, in which 16-year-old Quay Felton was shot multiple times outside of a house near the intersection of 30th and Colfax N. avenues. Neighbors at the time reported hearing as many as nine gunshots.

The incidents were the latest in a recent spike in gun violence, much of it concentrated in several neighborhoods on the city’s North Side. One hundred and fifty-seven people had been struck by gunfire as of the middle of this week, according to the most recent department crime data, a 15 percent increase from the same period last year. Of those, more than half were shot in north Minneapolis.

In response, police have stepped up their efforts in the area, by redeploying officers from specialized squads like the 4th Precinct Community Response Team and the gang unit, making dozens of gun seizures. For the year, the department has taken 520 firearms off city streets — up from 363 at this time in 2018 — with the majority coming from the North Side police precinct, where gun recoveries are up 55%, year-over-year.

According to police radio transmissions posted online, police conducted surveillance of the troubled block one recent afternoon and planned on stopping suspected gang members, acting on a tip from an informant about the presence of several individuals hanging out in the area with a “plethora of firearms.”

In a separate shooting Thursday, police say a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the legs was dropped off at North Memorial Health Hospital, apparently after being shot by an unknown gunman while sitting inside of a parked SUV near the corner of N. Oak Park and Morgan avenues.

That case also remains under investigation.