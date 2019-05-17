The second of three men who kidnapped and raped a Minneapolis woman in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Wayne Armstrong Jr., 18, pleaded guilty in January to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu sentenced Armstrong Friday, ordering that he register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life.

Deonte D. Lawson, 24, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for leading the attack. A third defendant, Darrius Freeman, 18, has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.

Armstrong and Freeman were juveniles at the time.

The woman they attacked agreed through a Hennepin County victim advocate to be publicly identified as Kristin T. She submitted a written victim-impact statement at Lawson’s sentencing.

“Some days are good, and some days are bad — and a lot of days are still really bad,” she said. “But I am proud of myself for how far I have come in the last year and seven months, and I have amazing people standing by my side every step of the way, so I am motivated to keep moving forward.”

According to the charges against the men: Kristin T. was getting something out of her car in Uptown either late on Oct. 15 or very early on Oct. 16 when they forced her at gunpoint to get into her vehicle.

They drove to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her. They took her to a rural area near Scandia in Washington County, where authorities believe Kristin T. would have been killed had she not tricked them by urging them to stop for gas, jumping barefoot out of the moving vehicle and fleeing into the woods.

She found help from nearby residents when her attackers gave up their search for her.