The fountain outside the Hennepin County Government Center was open for coin-plopping business before Memorial Day, beating expectations following repairs that had delayed its seasonal debut.

This spring’s refilling of the 44-year-old pool and fountain in downtown Minneapolis had been delayed for a fix a “bubble” underneath the structure’s surface.

And while officials had said water would resume flowing after Memorial Day, the soothing gushes from its eight spouts were reaching skyward shortly before Monday’s holiday.

“Streets get potholes. We get bubbles,” said Michael Sable, the county’s director of facility services.

The fountain and surrounding plaza on the north side of the Government Center is a popular downtown gathering spot, and it hosts a food vendor and music during the warm months. A farmers market is held on Thursdays on the center’s south plaza. More than 10,000 people walk through the center’s skyway level each day.

The fountain also greets streams of Metro Transit light rail passengers at the station between the government center and City Hall.

The county intended to fill the fountain more than a month ago, but workers on May 15 discovered a bonding problem with material between a waterproofing membrane and the pool’s concrete surface of the pool. This doesn’t appear to be related to a $3.5 million renovation of the fountain in 2016.

The county spends about $23,000 a year to maintain and operate the pool and fountain, which have caused problems for decades for the offices below. Leaks have regularly occurred on the circular glass “curtain wall” around the oculus, which receives the waterfall.