Hennepin County emergency workers were searching for a teenager who went missing while swimming Saturday afternoon at Bush Lake in Bloomington.
Authorities cleared the busy beachfront after an emergency call came in around 3:30 p.m., reporting that an 18-year old man had not surfaced from the water. His friends told police that they were swimming toward a dock about 100 feet from the beach when he began struggling, said Hennepin County sheriff’s spokesman Edgar Linares.
The agency’s water patrol division is assisting Bloomington police with the search.
This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.
