A search was underway Saturday night in Wright County for a man who disappeared in the Crow River while tubing with two friends.

According to a communications officer for the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for help just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The two men who were with the man said he slipped underwater when his inner tube flipped over. They had been tubing from Hanover to Dayton.

As dusk approached, rescue personnel were searching an area of the river close to NE. 36th Circle in St. Michael, the communications officer said.

She said she had no information about whether the water was high from recent rains.

