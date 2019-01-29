Minneapolis police are hoping DNA evidence will lead them to a suspect in the brutal rape of a woman at a downtown apartment building earlier this month.

Investigators returned to the apartment at the Continental Hotel — a former apartment building that's been converted into housing for the homeless — where the assault was said to have taken place, to search for evidence, according to a search warrant affidavit released on Tuesday. Several articles of clothing, a key, two cellphones and bedding were bagged at the scene and sent for forensic testing, according to the affidavit.

No suspect has been identified, but detectives are counting on DNA samples taken from the scene to lead them to the attacker.

On the morning of Jan. 17, paramedics were summoned to a sixth-story apartment in the building, at 66 12th St. S. after residents reported hearing a woman screaming that she "could not get up," the affidavit said. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the middle of the unit, naked from the waist down, bruised, bleeding and severely injured.

A pair of men's jeans were found near the doorway, police said.

The woman was rushed into surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center, where doctors concluded she was suffering a "major brain bleed" from the assault, the affidavit said. She was listed in critical condition, but was expected to survive.

Police said that a rape kit was performed on the victim, who was "rendered medically unconscious" on arriving at the hospital, affidavit said. In the meantime, detectives are searching for the owner of the men's jeans left at the scene, who may have been present during the assault.