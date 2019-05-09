A private airplane scheduled to fly to the Twin Cities is missing after takeoff from an airport south of Duluth and the subject of extensive search efforts, authorities said Thursday.

The single-engine plane had a flight plan filed with a 4:30 p.m. departure Wednesday from the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport and a 5:15 p.m. arrival at the Crystal Airport, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old plane is described as a Mooney M20J. It is registered with the Federal Aviation Administration as being owned by the nonprofit Club Cherokee and has the Crystal Airport as its address.

Club Cherokee operates a handful of private aircraft for its members, according to its website. It describes the missing single-propeller aircraft as a “Porsche in the sky” with global positioning, auto-pilot, leather seats and a range of more than 1,100 nautical miles.

The club had 83 members as of March 2018, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation records. A message was left Thursday morning with the club seeking further information about its aircraft.

After the scheduled arrival time passed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contacted authorities in Carlton County and neighboring Pine County to the south.

Searches of airports in Cloquet, Moose Lake and Hinckley airports by sheriff’s deputies from Carlton and Pine counties failed to turn up the aircraft, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office noted.

Also, radar for the major airports in Duluth and the Twin Cities did not pick up the plane, and now many agencies have started a search on land around the Moose Lake airport.