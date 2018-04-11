A public safety forum hosted by the City Council in south Minneapolis went off script and never get back on, after the sister of Tyrone Williams, a black man gunned down a week ago outside his mother’s home, strode to the front of the room and addressed the crowd.

“He really was tired of this kind of crap,” said Chauntyll Allen. “We need to make a change now. Black people are being killed on a regular basis.”

About 200 people showed up at the gymnasium in the Sabathani Community Center on 38th Street Tuesday evening for the second of two meetings of the public safety committee aimed at taking City Hall to the public and hearing residents’ ideas on how to make the city safer and more just.

As with the meeting a week ago in north Minneapolis, the agenda was upended as frustration over police treatment of black residents boiled over.

Allen shouted at Mayor Jacob Frey, telling him to “make some moves” to bring real change to the city. When she walked out, activist Al Flowers moved to the front and offered a contrarian view.

“Stop black on black violence,” Flowers shouted several times over the course of the event. “Help us stop black on black violence.”

The meeting’s organizer, Council Member Alondra Cano, conceded the stage. Frey left for a neighborhood association meeting. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Members Phillipe Cunningham and Steve Fletcher sat at tables.

When protesters, including Nekima Levy-Pounds, encircled the room and called for an end to white supremacy and police violence, Flowers and Rev. Jerry McAfee scuffled with some of them. Levy-Pounds got hold of a bullhorn that played a police siren and aimed it overhead while she argued with McAfee, challenging him to “take it from me.”

The dispute dominated the last half-hour of the assembly before everyone packed up and went home.

While many are weary with public forums, Jenkins said, the meeting was a rare and important opportunity for people to look public officials in the eye away from the formal settings of government and speak their minds. Fletcher agreed.

“Sometimes,” said Fletcher, “you learn more from the disruptions than from the format you planned.”