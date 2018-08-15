A 51-year-old scuba diver died at Square Lake near Stillwater Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report in May Township just before 8 p.m. that a diver was having difficulty in the water.
Dive members found the man under water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner are investigating.
In 2010, a Minneapolis woman died after scuba diving in that same lake, which is a popular destination for divers in southeastern Minnesota because it has some of the clearest water in the state.
