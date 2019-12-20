Monday: 7:15 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4, ESPN, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• On Sunday, Green Bay (11-3) held on to beat Chicago 21-13 at Lambeau Field when Bears tight end Jasper Horsted, a Roseville native, was tackled inside the Packers' 10-yard line, ending a lateral-filled, last-second play that gained 27 yards. With a victory Monday night, Green Bay can clinch an NFC North title.

• The Packers give up 20.2 points per game (ninth best in the NFL), are 11-0 when surrendering fewer than 25 points and 0-3 when the opponent scores more than 25. The Vikings average 27 points per game.

• The Packers are one of two teams, joining the Vikings, with a top-five red-zone offense and defense in terms of points per trip scored and allowed, according to Football Outsiders.

Jones

• RB Aaron Jones has an NFL-leading 14 rushing TDs and is QB Aaron Rodgers' second-favorite target (45 catches) this season behind receiver Davante Adams (63 catches).

PLAYER to watch | QB Aaron Rodgers

• The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer is on pace to finish an eighth season with at least a 100 passer rating while potentially throwing for fewer than 4,000 yards for just the second full season of his career.

• Rodgers was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this week. He has thrown an NFL-low two interceptions while averaging fewer than 34 throws per game, his fewest since 2015.

• Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "He's playing at a really high level. It's like anything, quarterbacks get too much blame when things aren't going right and too much credit when they are going right. It takes all 11. There are some plays obviously we need to make, and guys need to step up around him and make those plays."

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on whether Rodgers is playing differently: "I think he's [still] him. I think one of us needs to get out of the division, either him or me. I don't care which one."

COACH SPEAK | Matt LaFleur

• LaFleur, 40, is the only one of eight new NFL head coaches with a winning record.

• LaFleur, who came up as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's assistant in Washington and Atlanta, has brought balance to a Packers offense that has produced 24 passing TDs to 16 rushing TDs.

• On Jones leading the Packers' backfield: "He can do it in the run game, that's pretty evident, but also out of the backfield whether we line him up as a receiver or we're throwing to him from the backfield. The thing that surprises most people is how good he's been in pass pro[tection]."

• On defending the Vikings without Dalvin Cook: "[Alexander] Mattison is extremely impressive. He's a physical back, runs hard and then [Mike] Boone comes in last week and did a great job filling in for Cook. I think they've got really good, quality backs."

Andrew Krammer