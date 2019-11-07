Sunday: 7:20 p.m. at AT&T Stadium (Ch. 11, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

• The Cowboys (5-3) eventually overcame a 12-3 deficit, outscoring the New York Giants 34-6 during the rest of Monday night’s 37-18 win at MetLife Stadium.

• Dallas fields the NFL’s No. 1 offense led by fourth-year quarterback Dak Prescott, whose 2,380 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns in eight games puts him on pace for career highs in both marks.

• Receiver Amari Cooper (701 yards) is one of eight NFL receivers, including the Vikings’ Stefon Diggs, with at least 700 receiving yards so far this season.

• Defensive end Michael Bennett, traded Oct. 24 from New England to Dallas, was credited with four quarterback hits, including one sack, against the Giants in his Cowboys debut. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a five-year, $105 million deal in April, leads Dallas with 10 quarterback hits.

PLAYER SPEAK | RB Ezekiel Elliott

• Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champion, is sixth in the league with 741 rushing yards in eight games since signing a six-year, $90 million contract extension days before the season opener, ending his summer holdout.

• Elliott, 24, is on a shortlist of the NFL’s workhorse running backs. He ranks top five in carries per game (19.8), a group that also includes the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook (19.7).

• Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on Elliott: “We’ve given him a lot of responsibility week after week and he always embraces it. He takes full advantage of it. He just makes everyone around him better.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Elliott: “It’s not just him. [Amari] Cooper on the outside, [Michael] Gallup — he makes it hard. [Dak] Prescott is throwing the ball really well. They got weapons at tight end. You can’t hang your hat on, ‘We’re going to stop Zeke Elliott.’”

COACH SPEAK | Jason Garrett

• Garrett, the former Cowboys backup quarterback, is in his ninth full season as head coach with a 82-62 record (.569) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.

• The 53-year-old had three top-five scoring offenses; the Cowboys rank fifth (28.4 ppg) this season.

• On Michael Bennett making a quick impact: “We’d been going against him for years, and he’s really difficult to block, both as a run defender and as a guy rushing the quarterback. He’s played in a scheme very similar to ours for years in Seattle.”

• On Dak Prescott’s growth in his fourth NFL season: “He works on every aspect of his game — understanding what we’re doing, understanding what defenses are doing. He works on his technical aspects: his footwork, his delivery, his accuracy, all the different things that allow you to be a good quarterback.”

Andrew Krammer