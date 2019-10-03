Sunday: Noon at MetLife Stadium (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE GIANTS

• New York (2-2) has won two in a row, both started by rookie QB Daniel Jones after two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was benched.

• Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley (ankle injury) is out, and replacement Wayne Gallman totaled 118 yards and two TDs in Sunday’s victory over Washington. Barkley, injured on Sept. 22, is supposed to be out four to eight weeks but worked out Wednesday.

• Since trading star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, the Giants’ top targets have been TE Evan Engram (27 catches, 331 yards, two touchdowns) and WR Sterling Shepard (20 catches, 218 yards, one touchdown).

• Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly, the Eden Prairie product who played for the Wisconsin Badgers, was placed on injured reserve this week after tearing an ACL against Washington. Connelly had two tackles for losses and two interceptions in four games for New York.

Player Spotlight | QB Daniel Jones

•The sixth-overall pick out of Duke has thrown for 578 yards, three TDs and two interceptions since taking over for Manning in Week 3.

• Jones has flashed mobility so far in two starts, taking 10 carries for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

• Giants coach Pat Shurmur on Jones’ challenge in the Vikings defense: “He’s facing a pass rush he won’t always face. These guys are outstanding. I’ve seen it firsthand. If you hold the ball, you’ll get yourself in trouble. He’s young and aggressive, but I think the important thing is we got to present him with clean progressions so he can make quick decisions.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Jones: “He’s a really good player, and I think he’s going to be a great player. He’s got an outstanding arm. He’s got good feet in the pocket. He moves well; he scrambles. Right now, it looks like he’s playing pretty free. Nothing really affects him.”

COACH SPEAK | Pat Shurmur

• Shurmur, the Vikings’ former offensive coordinator, is in his second season leading the Giants with a 7-13 (. 350) record. He coached the Vikings’ 2017 offense to its best rankings in scoring (10th) and yardage (11th) since 2009.

• On his time in Minnesota: “My wife and I loved living in the area. There’s many things that come to mind, but for us, having not knowing much about Minneapolis or the Vikings, for us to make a little adventure out of it — if we’d never left there, we would’ve lived a happy life.”

• On how the Vikings’ quarterback turnover prepared him for the Giants job: “That helps you, because the quarterback position is such a key position. I think you’re always looking to do the things your quarterback can execute the best, and depending on what type of guy you have, you try to tailor your offense to those things.”

ANDREW KRAMMER