– Tyler Duffey earned a win on Saturday without throwing a pitch.

Major League Baseball informed the Twins that the scoring had been changed on Friday night’s 4-3 Twins victory. Using the discretion that MLB rules give to scorers when a starting pitcher does not qualify for a win, official scorer Steve Weller originally awarded the win to Sam Dyson.

But a day later, MLB determined that Duffey’s one-batter appearance — he relieved Jake Odorizzi with the Twins trailing 3-2 and struck out Rougned Odor to end the sixth inning — was not “brief and ineffective.” Those are the circumstances that allow scorers to award the win to someone other than the pitcher of record when the winning team takes a lead that it never surrenders.

The Twins scored two runs, on Jonathan Schoop’s home run, in the top of the seventh, making Duffey the winner. Dyson pitched a scoreless seventh, helped by a double play.

Duffey said he learned of the change from some fans via Twitter. “I guess people were upset about it. I don’t pay much attention. Wins for relievers don’t hold much water anyway,” Duffey said.

Dyson was credited with a hold. “I’ll take it,” Duffey, now officially 3-1, said of the win. But “if Sam wants it, I’ll sell it back to him.”

• Max Kepler’s 33 home runs season are the most in one season by a European-born player. “I’m super honored. It’s special,” the German-born Kepler said of passing Bobby Thomson, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and whose 32nd homer for the Giants in 1951 won the NL pennant in historic style. “I would have never even dreamt of getting to this level a couple of years [ago]. And to be doing this, it’s living the dream.”

• The Twins watched Josh Hamilton’s induction into the Rangers Hall of Fame before the game. “He’s the single most talented baseball player I’ve ever been around,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, a teammate of the 2010 AL MVP for two minor league seasons in the Rays system. “I grew up with him in the game. I had a chance to watch him over a lot of his career, and it was pretty amazing. … He could do anything on a baseball field.”