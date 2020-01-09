Science project

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum presents a wall of fame featuring black Minnesotans who made significant contributions in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). The exhibition begins with an old black-and-white photograph of Alexander Miles, who lived much of his life in Duluth. In 1887, he invented a mechanism that opened and closed elevator doors. Other notable figures include Frederick McKinley Jones, co-founder of Thermo-King, and Reatha Clark King, a chemist by trade who played an important behind-the-scenes role in the Apollo 11 space mission. Notable contemporary figures such as Brazilian-born, Minneapolis-based architect Damaris Hollingsworth also make an appearance. (1-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Fri.; 1-7 Thu.; 9 a.m.-noon. Sat., 1256 Penn Av. N., fourth floor, Mpls. Free. www.maahmg.org or e-mail info@maahmg.org)

Alicia Eler