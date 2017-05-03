One student was airlifted and five were taken to a hospital by ambulance after a car struck the rear of a school bus outside of Bemidji at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

School bus No. 25 landed on its side in a ditch on Irvine Avenue and Movil Lake Road north of Bemidji, according to a statement from Bemidji Public School Superintendent Jim Hess.

Many other students on the bus “suffered bumps and bruises” the statement said, though it did not cite the total number of students involved.

All students were taken to Sanford Health for examination and will be transported to their schools.

Parents wanting more information about their children can call a Sanford hot line set up for the incident at (218) 333-6040.

According to a report on the Bemidji Pioneer newspaper’s website, an eyewitness said the bus was traveling south on Irvine Avenue when it was hit by a car headed east after the car drove through a stop sign. The newspaper reported that the bus was full of elementary school students, many from the Red Lake Nation.