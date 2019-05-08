After closing abruptly in March, Scheherazade Jewelers in the Galleria in Edina has reopened, but only for another 30 to 60 days.

Scheherazade owner Scott Rudd filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on March 10 and is no longer part of the store work force. It is now staffed by a couple of longtime employees and workers from Eaton Hudson liquidation company.

Initially, many customers who had brought in jewelry for consignment or repair experienced a long delay in getting their items back while the pieces were being inventoried.

Mary David of Minneapolis took in two bracelets to be evaluated for consignment before the store closed. She was never contacted about picking up her pieces despite calling the store and the trustee about them. After the store reopened last week, her husband went into the store and was able to get the bracelets back.

Some consignors are yet to be contacted by Scheherazade employees. "The employees of Scheherazade are working through that process in an orderly fashion, setting up appointments with the estate jewelry individuals for the return of those pieces," said Nauni Manty, trustee assigned to the bankruptcy case, in an email. "All of the individuals with jewelry repairs have been contacted."

Shortly after the store closed, its phone number was transferred to another Twin Cities jeweler who had no connection to Scheherazade. That has since been rectified and the number 952-926-9277 is being answered again.

Most everything in the store is discounted 20 to 60 percent plus an additional 10 % off the first markdown. The liquidator is bringing a few new items into the store, but most of the items are originally from Scheherazade. Proceeds from the sale will go toward unpaid wages of employees and other debt claims. On Tuesday, holiday and other display decor was on clearance at deep discounts.

Bankruptcy attorney Chad Kelsch of Kelsch Law Firm in Plymouth said that Rudd's store experienced a drop off in sales after moving last June from a prominent position in the Galleria to the new wing built when Barnes & Noble moved to the lower level. Rudd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2010.

Customers still looking to get their estate jewelry returned can go to the store or contact the trustee at Nauni@mantylaw.com.