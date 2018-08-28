Schedule of tributes to John McCain

Wednesday: McCain's body will rest in the rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. Gov. Doug Ducey will speak at a private ceremony in the morning before members of the public will be allowed to visit McCain's coffin in the afternoon. Footage from the room will be livestreamed.

Thursday: A formal memorial service will be held at the North Phoenix Baptist Church, which seats at least 3,000 people. A limited number of tickets are available to the public. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served with McCain in the Senate for over a decade, will speak. A funeral procession through nearby streets will allow those who could not get in to the service to see McCain another way.

Friday: McCain's body, moved from Arizona to Washington by military transport, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, where his family and former colleagues will pay tribute. The morning service, where Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan will speak, will be livestreamed, and members of the public can visit the rotunda for the rest of the day beginning at 2 p.m.

Saturday: A private memorial service will be held at Washington National Cathedral, where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will deliver eulogies. The ceremony will be streamed online. On the way there, McCain's motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, will lay a wreath.

Sunday: McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy next to lifelong friend Chuck Larson. A handwritten sign marks the site, a "beautiful spot overlooking the Severn River," as McCain wrote in his book "The Restless Wave."

New York Times