Gene Munster's latest research note on Tesla appeared earlier this week, after CEO Elon Musk attempted to clear up the questions on his plan to take electric car company Tesla private that he first revealed last week on Twitter.

Munster wrote that Musk, with a subsequent blog post, "fills in the blanks" from that original cryptic assertion on Twitter that he secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

But to me, that blog post on the Tesla website seemed to have as many blanks as a page out of the Mad Libs game the kids play. And who announces a deal on Twitter anyway?

After talking to Munster, it's clear he's remaining as professional as possible when sharing his thoughts on a potential transaction that was disclosed in the wackiest possible way.

Munster clearly knows it could be months before funding is secured to take Tesla private, if it ever is. Yet he appreciates the rationale for taking Tesla out of the public market. He gives the prospect better than 50 percent chance of closing. And he appreciates, even with his obvious flat spots, the entrepreneurial gifts of Elon Musk.

Given his star status in technology you think you'd be calling up a flamboyant personality, but on the phone Munster comes across pretty much as he does on TV — measured, serious and Midwestern friendly.

Munster is a venture capitalist in Minneapolis and a high-profile technology analyst. He's frequently on TV talking Tesla and other prominent compaines. He is best known for making an early and savvy call at Piper Jaffray & Co. to buy Apple stock, hanging on for the very long ride up.

Munster and colleagues formed Loup Ventures at the start of 2017 with an unusual business model for venture capital. They wanted to keep writing research on technologies and technology companies, in part to attract the attention of high-potential entrepreneurs who need venture money.

One reason Munster's been such a fan of Tesla is because its promise of ushering in the age autonomous electric vehicles fits perfectly into a Loup Ventures theme of artificial intelligence making all our lives better.

When Musk's tweet of a $420 per share going private idea appeared, he said, they declined to publish reaction right away for fear this was some sort of joke, particularly as the number 420 is often associated with smoking pot. As Munster put it, "we didn't want to play into a joke."

Of course, anybody who knows nothing of marijuana culture but still knows some business already suspected Musk was talking nonsense in that first tweet. Funding secured? The money can't be considered secured until notice comes from the bank that the promised wire transfer arrived.

Musk's latest clarifying blog post didn't help much. It seemed Musk had talked of a going private transaction with officials of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. He was convinced after the last conversation in July that the managing director wanted to go ahead.

Seriously. It's like me tweeting out that I got the mortgage for that $8 million Lake Minnetonka house because my neighbor the mortgage broker said it sounded good when we talked at the block party.

In Munster's view, all Musk really has at this point is the apparent support of the company for going private.

The how is still unknown, although Musk's plan is to take new money from Saudi investors or whoever else will provide it and buy out the public shareholders who want out. Musk owns about one-fifth of the company, and he hopes to convince most of the remaining shareholders to stay in as it becomes privately-held.

That means what's really on the table is just quitting as a reporting public company, a process sometimes called going dark.

Munster says the company really would be better off privately-held, in part to end what Munster called an unprecedented "vortex of activity" around the company, like the intense media scrutiny and a vocal tug-of-war going on between bulls and bears in the stock.

Munster also says Tesla might have an easier time ramping up its Model 3 cars, the smaller and lower-priced sedans meant to broaden the appeal of the brand, as a private company. Investors care about Model 3 production rates so much that Loup had an analyst camped out for three days outside Tesla's factory at the end of last quarter just to count new cars coming out.

A company with a longer than three months time horizon wouldn't be trying to re-engineer the manufacturing process at the same time it tries to ramp up the production rate.

As for the long-term view, Munster remains bullish. In reading through his work, it's clear he sees both the company and Musk as once-a-generation opportunities. Yet that doesn't make him a Musk apologist, scolding Musk in a July open letter for his recent erratic behavior.

"I'm always surprised at how supportive people who have left Tesla are. It's a very different dynamic" than with other big tech companies, Munster said. "I remember a recent meeting with two founders that had come from Tesla, and I asked at the end of the meeting … and it was almost to the point it was annoying, how positive they were."

"He has a way of inspiring employees on this crazy-good mission they're on," Munster continued. "They're really very few people out there who can inspire like he can."

Munster acknowledges he's got some reputation at risk for holding bullish views on Tesla, yet it seems doubtful he ever regrets betting on Musk.

No ordinary entrepreneur has a real shot at upending a traditional global industry with something like $2 trillion in annual sales. No ordinary entrepreneur would even try.