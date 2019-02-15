For the past decade, Wiggle Your Toes and its founder, Aaron Holm, have been helping amputees to keep looking and moving forward.

The Minnesota nonprofit was started from his hospital bed while Holm was recovering after he was hit by a car in 2007 while changing a friend’s tire, resulting in the loss of his legs.

Hundreds packed the Metropolitan Event Center in Golden Valley to celebrate the work of Wiggle Your Toes and raise funds. The event featured a silent and live auction, raffle, special guests and live music.