At the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Taste & Toast, guests meandered through picture-perfect gardens, sampling savory and sweet treats and sipping drinks from 40 vendors, including Schram Vineyards Winery & Brewery, Red Sauce Rebellion, Birchwood Cafe and Edwards Dessert Kitchen.
Featured chef Jamie Malone delighted guests with a roast cod spread on crackers with French pickles, fresh chervil and fennel oil. It's "the kind of treat one would enjoy at a French garden party," she said.
The annual party raises funds to maintain the gardens and for educational programs.
