“Rockin’ the Boat” was the theme for the annual black-tie gala at the Guthrie Theater in downtown Minneapolis.

Guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction. After a gourmet dinner served in the scene shop, they were treated to a performance of the musical “Guys and Dolls,” which contains the showstopper “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

The evening wrapped up with an after-party. Funds raised from the event support the Guthrie’s education and access programs, which allow students to attend shows.