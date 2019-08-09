The annual fundraiser for Ragamala Dance Company, held at the Paikka event space in St. Paul, featured food trucks, drinks and silent and live auctions, plus a sneak peek of a new work, “Fires of Varanasi,” expected to premiere during the 2020-21 season.

Ragamala, a nationally known dance company, features creative choreography, colorful costumes and music that combines traditional Indian and modern dance.

Proceeds from Ragamala Mela will help defray the costs of production.