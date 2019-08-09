The annual fundraiser for Ragamala Dance Company, held at the Paikka event space in St. Paul, featured food trucks, drinks and silent and live auctions, plus a sneak peek of a new work, “Fires of Varanasi,” expected to premiere during the 2020-21 season.
Ragamala, a nationally known dance company, features creative choreography, colorful costumes and music that combines traditional Indian and modern dance.
Proceeds from Ragamala Mela will help defray the costs of production.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump reassures NRA on gun control talks
President Donald Trump said Friday he has reassured the National Rifle Association that its views about the right to bear arms won't be ignored in Washington's response to recent mass shootings.
Variety
To boost workforce, medical schools try to sell rural life
On a field trip to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Ashish Bibireddy put on headphones and scrolled through a jukebox of music from an influential 1927 recording session.
Variety
Walmart removes images of violence in stores after shooting
Walmart is removing from all of its stores signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store…
National
Officer on leave after apparent Klan document seen at home
A white police officer in western Michigan is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his home.
National
Scandal-ridden NRA head LaPierre digs in against gun control
In the aftermath of the back-to-back shooting massacres in Texas and Ohio, the debate over gun control has returned to the National Rifle Association and…