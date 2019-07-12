Project Success celebrated 25 years of connecting students to their purpose at the seventh annual Dreams to Action breakfast at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley.
More than 550 people attended the event, which opened with Marcy Open School students singing a number from the musical “Dear Edwina.”
The mission of Project Success is to inspire young people to dream about the future and give them the tools they need to achieve their goals. It serves students in Minneapolis public middle and high schools.
