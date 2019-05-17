Guests at the PACER Center’s annual benefit grooved to the sounds of the Beach Boys at the Minneapolis Convention Center, hosted by Frank Vascellaro and Andrew Zimmern.
Some patrons got into the beachy vibe by sporting tropical apparel.
There were also live and silent auctions, a raffle and a “wine pull.”
Proceeds from the event support the Bloomington-based nonprofit’s programs for children with disabilities and their families as well as its National Bullying Prevention Center.
