The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge gala, held this year at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis, was a celebration of hope, led by the stories and songs of the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge choir.

The evening, which included dinner and a car raffle, was emceed by WCCO-TV (Channel 4) morning and noon news co-anchor Kim Johnson with musical guests Sanctus Real.

Funds raised at the event support the Challenge, a Christian-based addiction rehab and recovery program.