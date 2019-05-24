The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge gala, held this year at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis, was a celebration of hope, led by the stories and songs of the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge choir.
The evening, which included dinner and a car raffle, was emceed by WCCO-TV (Channel 4) morning and noon news co-anchor Kim Johnson with musical guests Sanctus Real.
Funds raised at the event support the Challenge, a Christian-based addiction rehab and recovery program.
